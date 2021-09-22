Pulmonary Nurse for 31 Years Testifies How he Unknowingly Killed Patients Following COVID Protocols

Albert Spence is a pulmonary nurse with 31 years of experience. He recently gave public testimony before the South Carolina State Legislature on "therapeutic options" for COVID-19.

Once again, we are finding that nurses who have been working on the frontlines treating COVID-19 patients are the most informed people in the U.S. right now who truly know what is going on in the hospitals, especially when it comes to COVID-19 protocols, and the experimental COVID-19 "vaccines."

In this public testimony, Mr. Spence relates how he followed all the advice in the beginning of how the medical system wanted him to treat COVID patients, even though so much of it went against his 30+ years of experience in treating patients with respiratory illnesses.

But when the COVID patients started dwindling down in his ward at the beginning of this year, and he found out that the CDC had changed the threshold for PCR tests by reducing the tests from 40 cycles to 28, then he realized what was happening, and it horrified him.

He had been unwittingly assisting in killing his patients by just "doing what I was told."

He has now left the nursing field for good.

Full article: https://healthimpactnews.com/2021/pulmonary-nurse-of-31-years-testifies-how-he-unknowingly-killed-patients-following-covid-protocols/