Fr. Altman responds after bishop dismisses him from parish

In a powerful sermon this past Pentecost Sunday, Father James Altman revealed that Bishop William P. Callahan of La Crosse, Wisconsin has asked him to resign.

To financially support Fr. Altman, please visit https://www.lifefunder.com/frjames.

LifeFunder is LifeSite’s secure, pro-life, pro-family crowdfunding platform. LifeSite does not take a cut when donations are made to any LifeFunder causes.

Also, please show your support for Fr. Altman at https://lifepetitions.com/petition/stand-with-priest-who-faces-church-penalties

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble

Follow LifeSite on social media:

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble

Rumble: https://rumble.com/LifeSiteNews/?utm_source=JHWShow_Altman_52521_Rumble