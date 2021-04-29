EXCLUSIVE: Fr. Altman answers critics, calls on bishops to do their job and lead

Published April 29, 2021 2,600 Views
101 rumbles

Rumble In response to an attack by the local and national, Father James Altman of La Crosse, Wisconsin answered his critics and had some strong words for the bishops of the Catholic Church in this interview with LifeSites' Jim Hale.

