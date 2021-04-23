“I’m not afraid of anything”: Theo Fleury on lockdowns, mental health & change Canada needs

Adam Soos is joined by former NHLer Theo Fleury to talk about the impact of lockdowns, the damage done to mental health and the changes Canada needs to make to improve our society in this interview.

FULL REPORT from Adam Soos: https://rebelne.ws/3tId4g6

Rebel News: Telling the other side of the story.

►https://www.RebelNews.com for more great content.

We rely on our generous audience to help keep us reporting, so please consider supporting us through one of the following:

►Donating to help fund our independent journalism - https://rebelne.ws/donation

►Signing up for our free emails and newsletters - https://rebelne.ws/emails

►Becoming a Premium Content subscriber - https://rebelne.ws/plus

►Buying Rebel gear - https://rebelne.ws/store

►LISTEN to our FREE podcast - https://rebelne.ws/podcast

Make sure to follow Rebel News on social media too!

FACEBOOK - https://rebelne.ws/fbook

TWITTER - https://rebelne.ws/twitter

INSTAGRAM - https://rebelne.ws/Instagram