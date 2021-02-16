Church, Wake Up! Pray. Gather. Do Not Take the Vaccine. You Are Being Deceived..

The Church is being deceived, and the faithful are unaware. There are safe cures for Covid-19, and for the Church to push vaccines is to cause great harm to itself. Wake-up, Church! Gather together. Pray together. See the hand behind the restrictions, prescriptions, and injections that seek to crush you. They do not come from the hand of God.

Click here to see the banned videos "Something Is Not Right" providing more facts and explanations concerning the new experimental Mrna "vaccines" and the powers behind them: https://queenofpeacemedia.com/banned-videos/

Click here to see an interview with on controversial subjects surrounding Covid-19 and vaccines: https://rumble.com/vcesav-brave-reporter-goes-off-script-on-air.html

Click here for the Bronze Serpent Prayer, the Oil of the Good Samaritan, and the Prayers for Exorcized Holy Water:

https://queenofpeacemedia.com/spiritual-resources/

Contact for the most effective oil ingredients (Bloom Crew has done extensive research on this subject and doesn't know we are endorsing them here): https://www.thebloomcrew.com/

Learn about Queen of Peace Media's AMAZON #1 BEST-SELLING BOOKS at: https://queenofpeacemedia.com.

(For books in Spanish, click here: https://queenofpeacemedia.com/libreria-catolica)

--------------------------------------------------

For THE WARNING: TESTIMONIES AND PROPHECIES OF THE ILLUMINATION OF CONSCIENCE, click here: https://amzn.to/34DTFQn

--------------------------------------------------

For OF MEN AND MARY: HOW SIX MEN WON THE GREATEST BATTLE OF THEIR LIVES, click here: https://amzn.to/2FjoCBR

--------------------------------------------------

For MARY'S MANTLE: A SPIRITUAL RETREAT FOR HEAVEN'S HELP, click here: https://amzn.to/2Tq4QKG

--------------------------------------------------

For MARY'S MANTLE: PRAYER JOURNAL, click here: https://amzn.to/2GSIBHB

--------------------------------------------------

For FULL OF GRACE: MIRACULOUS STORIES OF HEALING AND CONVERSION THROUGH MARY'S INTERCESSION, click here: https://amzn.to/31vuT3C

--------------------------------------------------

For TRANSFIGURED: PATRICIA SANDOVAL'S ESCAPE FROM DRUGS, HOMELESSNESS, AND THE BACK DOORS OF PLANNED PARENTHOOD, click here: https://amzn.to/2vLwib2

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

BRAND NEW BOOKS BY QUEEN OF PEACE MEDIA:

To order SHE WHO SHOWS THE WAY: HEAVEN'S MESSAGES FOR OUR TURBULENT TIMES, click here: https://amzn.to/36yc2e4

For the book trailer for SHE WHO SHOWS THE WAY, click here: https://youtu.be/vO5Rnb-F1C8

For IN LOVE WITH TRUE LOVE: THE UNFORGETTABLE STORY OF SISTER NICOLINA, click here: https://amzn.to/3iwTUUb