GENE DECODE! KIDS Exiting WHITE HOUSE! NON Terrestrial BLOODLINES! BLACK GOO_AI Threat!
HI GUYS! This is the ENTIRE interview with GENE DECODE! We interviewed yesterday afternoon, for almost 2 hours! This took me all day and night to edit and render, but I decided to upload the ENTURE interview instead of breaking it into 2 parts. We discuss what's going on at the White House and analyze VIDEO of CHILDREN being ESCORTED out the front door in the MIDDLE of the NIGHT!
NEW AFFILIATE: Sovereign Advisors
Sovereignadvisors.net/pages/paris
Additional Affiliates:
snarkycbd.com
redpillliving.com/snarky
VIDEO platforms:
UGETube:
https://videos.utahgunexchange.com/@McAllister%20TV
BITCHUTE:
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/8lyqcwp3ssh4/
RUMBLE:
https://rumble.com/c/c-333845
YOUTUBE (History, Mystery and Murder Channel):
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC6vhTCYVgucocMgjEP883tw
SOCIAL MEDIA Platforms:
GAB: https://gab.com/McAllister
TWITTER: McAllister TV @WillysBaldSpot
Linda Paris
1532 US 41 By-Pass #254
Venice FL 34293
... and disable advertisements! No kidding :)