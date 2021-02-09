Ambassador Alan Keyes Standing Against Tyranny
Ambassador Alan Keyes is on to discuss a divided America.
Dr. Alan Keyes from his website: "For a long while I have been involved in government, politics and citizen activism. I am Christian, Catholic, Pro-life and pro-liberty. I am sworn to uphold the Constitution of the United States, and the republican form of government it establishes. I uphold and seek to preserve the sovereignty of the American people, and to restore respect for the principles set forth in the American Declaration of Independence. In light of those principles, I believe the top priority of our political life is to restore respect for the existence and authority of the Creator, God and to rebuild the moral conscience and character of the American people on the basis of that respect; For God, Liberty and the Constitution."
Follow Catholic Drive Time on social media
Official Social Media Account
IG: @CatholicDriveTime
Twitter: @CatholicDrive
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CatholicDriv...
YouTube: Catholic Drive Time
Joe Social Media
IG: @TheCatholicHack
Twitter: @Catholic_Hack
Facebook: Joe McClane
YouTube: Joe McClane
Emily Social Media
IG: EmilyiAlcaraz
Twitter: EmilyiAlcaraz
Facebook: Emily Alcaraz
YouTube: Emily Alcaraz
Adrian Social Media
IG: @ffonze
Twitter: @AdrianFonze
Facebook: Adrian Fonseca
YouTube: Adrian Fonseca
YouTube: Catholic Conversations
https://www.grnonline.com/
Listen in your car on your local GRN station - http://grnonline.com/stations/
Listen online at GRNonline.com
Listen on your mobile with our GRN app (both IOS and Android)
Listen on Facebook @GRNonline
Listen on Twitter @GRNonline
Listen on YouTube @GRNonline
History of the GRN: Starting with absolutely nothing we placed our trust in the Lord and our Blessed Mother. By August of 1996, we were breaking ground for the construction of the Guadalupe Resource Center where our ministry has flourished. We now operate radio 37 stations that reach a potential listening audience of twenty million souls. The Guadalupe Radio Network is the largest EWTN affiliate in the USA.
Visit our website to learn more about us, find a local GRN radio station, a schedule of our programming and so much more. http://grnonline.com/