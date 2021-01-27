The Church must do better at preparing couples for marriage
Bishop Strickland says clergy should teach more on forming 'moral consciences,' especially as it pertains to family and marriage.
To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=StricklandMarriage
Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub
Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=StricklandMarriage
Follow LifeSite on social media
Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram
Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews
MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews
Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews
Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite
... and disable advertisements! No kidding :)