Trump contemplates 'countermoves' against Big Tech

Before departing to Texas today, President Trump spoke to the press. He said that he would be possibly take action against social media’s decision to remove him from their platforms.

To help LifeSite continue sharing videos on important and vital topics, consider donating here: https://give.lifesitenews.com/?utm_source=TrumpTech

Sign-up for LifeSite's video newsletter here: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Sign-up for LifeSite's email newsletter so you’ll never miss a beat: https://www.lifesitenews.com/ajax/subscribe?utm_source=TrumpTech

Follow LifeSite on social media

Telegram: https://t.me/lifesitetelegram

Gab: https://gab.com/LifeSiteNews

MeWe: https://mewe.com/i/lifesitenewscom1

Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/LifeSiteNews

Parler: https://parler.com/profile/LifeSiteNews

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/LifeSiteNews

Twitter: https://twitter.com/LifeSite

Follow John-Henry Westen on social media

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/johnhenrywesten

Twitter: https://twitter.com/jhwesten?lang=en