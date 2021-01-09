Could a Covid-19 vaccine cause harm, even death over time?

If you tell a lie long enough and loud enough, then people will believe it. One such lie is that there is no danger with the Covid-19 vaccines being pushed across the globe at a rapid pace. Please watch this video where Professor Dolores Cahill (see just a few of her credentials below), shares her knowledge.

Professor Dolores Cahill, University College Dublin

- Professor of Translational Science at the UCD School of Medicine and Medical Sciences

- Recipient of the prestigious BMBF ‘BioFuture’ Award from the

German Minister of Science

- Awarded the Federation of European Biochemical Societies 2009 Award for her research

- PhD in Immunology from Dublin City University (1994)

- Degree in Molecular Genetics from Trinity College Dublin (1989)

- Co-founder of the biotechnology company, Protagen AG in Dortmund

- Graduate of the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences, College of Medicine and Surgery