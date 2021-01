USSr [E 002] WHY REAL FREEDOM is NEVER FREE.. and WHY FAKE FREEDOM is ALWAYS SO GLORIOUS and GLEE...

CIA'S DARK AND SINISTER TECHNIQUES OF HUMAN MIND-KONTROL [known as: MK-ULTRA/PROJECT AREA51/MONROE INSTITUTE/REMOTE VIEWING/PROJECT MOCKING-BIRD/PROJECT DEEP MIND/PROJECT MOON CHILD/PROJECT NLP/PROJECT BLUE BEAM/PROJECT SCIENTOLOGY/PROJECT HIPPIE MOVMENT/PROJECT NEW AGE RELIGION/PROJECT ROMAN-SATAN'IC CHURCH/PROJECT MORMONIC CHURCH/...etc...] IN DETAILS DESCRIBED IN THIS BOOK👍

⁣https://archive.org/details/TotalMindControlledSlaveCiscoWheelerAndFritzSpringmeier/mode/2up

[USE uTorrent FOR COMPLETE DOWNLOADS.. AND SHARE ...

SHARE AS ONLY KNOWLEGE WILL SAVE YOU FROM THE DARK AND UNKNOWN...]

NOTE: any action by youtube.com (or other media or internet firms) to negatively impact the production of this video will be interpreted as a violation of 18 USC 242 and 42 USC 1983, 84, 85, and we reserve the right to file civil and criminal legal action against youtube.com and its affiliates for attempting to suppress MY FREE SPEECH; and will also be construed as conspiracy to aide the crimes listed herein.

IF NOT HAPPY ANY LONGER WITH THEIR'TUBE PRETENTIOUS

AND IT'S NASTY CENSORING,

WHILE PRETENDING IT IS STILL

JUST A PLATFORM,

WHILE DOING ALL THE NASTY WORK OF

ONE VERY GREEDY PUBLISHER...

like... CENSORING, TRAFIC REGULATION, MONETIZATION TRANSGRETIONS and THEFT, NARATIVE MANIPULATIONS,

FREE SPEECH MONITORING while TURNING INTO NOT SO FREE SPEECH AT ALL...

SO INSTED BASHING YOUR HEAD AGAINST DARK AI BOT, THAT YOU WILL NEVER BE ABLE TO REASON WITH...

JOIN US @ VERY NEW AND OUT OF THIS WORLD PLATFORMS THAT DO NOT PAY ANY PATENT FEES TO FAKE'BOOKS FIAT CODES...

JOIN US AND SOON YOU WILL FORGET ABOUT ALL THE TROUBLES, DIFICULTIES AND INSINUATIONS THAT MA'GOOGLE WAS PERFORMING JUST A DARK MAGIC SPELLS TO KEEP YOU FOR A DAY LONGER UNDER THEIR DARK SPELL...

SO JOIN @

https://wg1wga.com/?ref=OWNYOUROWNBANK

https://drop.space/@OWNYOUROWNBANK

or...

WAIT SOME MORE FOR YOUTUBE'S NOT SO MERCIFUL BOT-LAWYER

TO SEND YOU A TERMINATION NOTE... IF YOU EVEN STUPIDLY LUCKY TO HAVE SANE CONVERSATION WITH AI BOT?

SO.. ARE YOU? WOULD YOU? WILL YOU?...

SO, WHAT? TO DO?..

FREEDOM or SLOWMOTION DEATH SENTENCE?

OR YOUTUBE GRIP OF SPIRITUAL DEATH and DEBT?

NOT NECESARILY IN THIS ORDER...

ALWAYS YOUR CHOICE TOWARD TRUE AND ABSOLUTE FREEDOM...

https://panterrapca.org/

https://www.gemstoneuniversity.org/

https://wg1wga.com/?ref=OWNYOUROWNBANK

https://drop.space/@OWNYOUROWNBANK

https://lbry.tv/@OWNYOUROWNBANK:6

https://bittube.tv/profile/OWNYOUROWNBANK

http://www.creationlightship.com/alienet.php

https://ownyourownbank.wixsite.com/oyob/cryptoparty

https://file.army/ownyourownbank

UPGRADE OF YOUR THEIR'TUBE, CHOOSE FREEDOM TO SPEAK, EARN and LEARN...

https://bittube.tv/profile/OWNYOUROWNBANK or...

https://lbry.tv/@OWNYOUROWNBANK:6

Brave PAY-IT-FORWARD

TO PAY-IT-FORWARD WITHOUT EXPECTING MUCH..

FROM WHAT YOU ALREADY RECEIVED... IS THE NEW WAY'S OF AN OLD PROVERB:

ONLY THE ONE WHO KNOWS IT .. CAN GIVE IT...

ONLY ONE WHO HAVE ALWAYS ENOUGH.... IS THE GENEROUS ONE...

BE BRAVE AND PAY FORWARD... SIMPLY BY USING IT...

WITHOUT ATTACHMENTS.. WITHOUT DEPOSITS... JUST WITH FAITH YOU DESERVE IT!...

https://brave.com/pre331

YOUTUBE THAT PAYS CRYPTO:

https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@OWNYOUROWNBANK:5

PI COIN ANDROID/IOS MINING: https://minepi.com/OWNYOUROWNBANK

CLOUD MINING https://indigocoin.net/?ref=christ.the.michael

CRYPTOTAB BROWSER THAT MINES BITCOINS, THIS TIME for YOU! ALL YOU NEED IS TO DOWNLOAD IT @

https://get.cryptobrowser.site/1441546

OWN-YOUR-OWN-BANK BLOG.. JOIN IF YOU DARE!...

https://lbry.tv/@OWNYOUROWNBANK:6

https://ownyourownbank.wixsite.com/oyob

https://ownyourownbank.wixsite.com/oyob/cryptoparty

https://ownyourownbank.tumblr.com

https://gab.ai/OWNYOUROWNBANK

https://vimeo.com/ownyourownbank

https://www.minds.com/PREDRAGSG

https://vk.com/predragsaintgermain

https://ok.ru/profile/590437207322

https://twitter.com/OWN_YOUROWNBANK

https://soundcloud.com/predrag-saint-germain

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/own-your-own-bank/

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC8NkV7xEr2NJWvTE8B0z7CQ

https://discord.com/channels/@OWNYOUROWNBANK

https://www.linkedin.com/in/predrag-saint-germain/

https://twitter.com/OWN_YOUROWNBANK

https://u-ssr.com/OWNYOUROWNBANK

JOIN US IN DESIGN AND CREATION OF FIRST FULLY BTC BACKED COIN: AFRICOIN @ https://keybase.io/team/africoin_tesla

ONLY PLACE TO HEAL YOURSELF FROM ALIEN INFESTATIONS,

LIKE BLACK GOO, IMPLANTS, ALIEN DEMONIC ENTITIES, PARASITES.. ETC.. GO @

FOR FREE HEALINGS...

NIKOLA TESLA STOLEN DOCUMENTS BY FBI, FINALLY RELEASED:

https://vault.fbi.gov/nikola-tesla

BITCOIN, ETHEREUM & BLOCKCHAIN TALES...

AND HOW TO OWN YOUR OWN BITCOIN BANK?..

https://letsmakebankshistory.blogspot.co.za/

IF WILLING TO CHANGE, VISIT HERE, AND START USING THIS PLATFORM TO GET CRYPTO DONATIONS OF ANY KIND.. and IF YOU SHARE WITH ANOTHER, MAYBE YOU'LL GET 10xFOLD BACK!..

https://cointr.ee/ownyourownbank

SHARE THE GOOD NEWS... WE COULD BE SAVED...

BUT

ONLY IF WE CHOOSE TRUTH RATHER THEN CONFORMITY..

IF WE CHOOSE FREEDOM RATHER THEN COMPETITION...

IF WE CHOOSE EQUALITY RATHER THEN SELFISHNESS...

*************************************************