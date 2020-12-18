Bishop Schneider explains why Christians must never take abortion-tainted COVID vaccine

Sign up for our Video News email list, so you don’t miss any episodes or other LifeSite videos: https://bit.ly/LifeSiteVideoSub

Bishop Schneider joins John-Henry Westen on this episode of The John-Henry Westen Show to discuss the immorality of vaccines connected to aborted baby cells, whether inside the vaccine itself or used during the testing stages.

Schneider recently wrote a letter condemning the unethical, immoral abortion-tainted vaccines, together with fellow Catholic clergy, Cardinal Pujats, Bishop Strickland, and others: https://www.lifesitenews.com/opinion/on-the-moral-illicitness-of-the-use-of-vaccines-made-from-cells-derived-from-aborted-human-fetuses/?tm_source=JHShow_YT

