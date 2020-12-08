Emergency Stay Motion to EU Medicine Agency Warning “Vaccines Could Cause Permanent Infertility”

2 Doctors, including Former Pfizer top Executive, Issues Stay Motion to EU Medicine Agency Warning “Vaccines Could Cause Permanent Infertility”

Former Pfizer head of respiratory research, Dr. Michael Yeadon, and the former head of the public health department, Dr. Wolfgang Wodarg, have filed a petition for a stay of action asking the European Medicine Agency to suspend phase III of the clinical trials for Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine and all other clinical trials. They site “significant” safety concerns and request all trials are halted until specific criteria outlined in their stay action is met which will ensure efficiency and safety. You can see my original article with links to the full stay motion at https://sarahwestall.com/2-former-pfizer-top-executives-issue-stay-motion-to-eu-medicine-agency-warning-vaccines-could-cause-permanent-infertility/

See this show and exclusive interviews on Roku, Apple TV, Google TV and more – Sign up at SarahWestall.TV

Consider supporting this channel by joining Patreon at Patreon.com/SarahWestall – See interview exclusives, receive discount coupons, and more!

See superior quality products including C60 gel caps and DefyTime Telomere lengtheners at

https://SarahWestall.com/Shop

Remember to use the current coupons mentioned in the show to save money!

Sign up for my newsletter, Twitter, Facebook, Odysee, Bitchute and other platforms @ SarahWestall.com/Subscribe